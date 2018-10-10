हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

HP: At least 3 dead, 10 injured in bus accident near Chhaila Bazar in Shimla

The bus was going from Kasumpti in Shimla to Rohru.

HP: At least 3 dead, 10 injured in bus accident near Chhaila Bazar in Shimla
ANI photo

Shimla: Three people died and 10 others were injured after a mini bus met with an accident on the bridge near Chhaila Bazar in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. The accident took place around 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

The bus was going from Kasumpti in Shimla to Rohru.

On October 1, two persons were killed and six others injured in another bus accident in the state. The incident took place when the bus fell into a 50-metre deep gorge in Shimla.

The accident occurred in Mancholi area when the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus was on its way to Khadar village from Chaupal on Sunday.

The bus fell into the gorge as the retaining wall constructed beside the road collapsed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Himachal PradeshHimachal bus accidentShimla bus accident

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close