It's white Christmas in Himachal Pradesh as Shimla receives season's first snowfall — Watch
Shimla: Shimla and its surrounding areas received slight traces of snowfall followed by showers while the adjoining tourist resorts of Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda had light snowfall, bringing cheers to tourists who had thronged the state capital on the occasion of Christmas.
While it was not a white Christmas with town covered with layers of white snow, the tourists were thrilled and rushed out from their hotels to enjoy the snowflakes.
Kalpa in Kinaur district received 7 cm of snow while Kufri and Narkanda had 2 cm and 5 cm of snow.
Shimla had 1 cm rains while Solan, Kangra and Dharamsala received 6 mm, 2 mm and 5 mm of rains.
The sky remained heavily overcast with high velocity chilly winds sweeping the region, causing drop in mercury.
The minimum temperature dipped to 3.5 degrees in Shimla while Keylong and Kalpa in tribal areas recorded a low of minus 2.1 and minus 1.4 degrees, followed by, Bhuntar 2 degrees, Manali 3.4 degrees, Shimla 8 degree, Sundernagar 5.8 degree, Solan 7 degrees, Nahan 8.6, Dharamshala 9.8 degrees and Una 10.5 degrees C.
#WATCH : People enjoy White #Christmas in Himachal Pradesh as season's first snowfall hits Shimla. pic.twitter.com/DWRfICdhJb
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016
