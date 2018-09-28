Rescue operations hampered in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rain, snowfall

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himachal Pradesh

Over 1,350 people, including over 30 foreigners have been rescued since September 24.  

SHIMLA: Rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh have been hampered in the Suraj Tal area in Baralacha region following incessant rain and snowfall in Lahaul and Spiti district on Friday. 

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had resumed its rescue operation on the fourth day and airlifted 26 people from the snow-marooned Lahaul Valley. The people had been stranded for nearly a week in Chotta Dara near the Kunzum Pass area.

Many were stranded at various locations in the Himalayas with heavy snowfall in the region triggering massive landslides. Road links have also been snapped in the Lahaul-Spiti district since September 22.

Snow clearing operation have been in full swing by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to restore the road link between the Baralacha Pass and district headquarters Keylong. 

Two light utility helicopters Cheetah were additionally deployed on Thursday along with the three IAF choppers, including MI-17, to speed up the rescue in Lahaul.

Early snowfall in the higher reaches, cloudburst and heavy rains devastated large parts of the state from September 22 to 24. Heavy snowfall on the Rohtang Pass (13,050 ft) has cut off the Lahaul and Spiti Valleys affecting a large number of tourists and hampering water and electricity supply. 

