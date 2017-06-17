Shimla MC election results: BJP defeats Congress, creates history by winning maximum seats

Shimla: Counting of votes for the 34 seats of the Shimla Municipal Corporation took place on Saturday, election officials said here.

Since the beginning of the vote count, candidates supported by the BJP stayed ahead in the 34-member house of the Shimla Municipal Corporation.

According to a report, of the total 34, the BJP won on at least 17 seats whereas Congress-supported candidates trailing closely by winning on at least 12 seats.

Three seats have been won by independents, while one has been bagged by the CPI-M.

Here's the result:

- BJP's Brij Sood won from Ward no 34 at Kanlog

- BJP candidate Puran Mal won from Ward no 33 at Khalini

- Congress candidate Kusum Lata won from Ward no 32 at New Shimla

- BJP candidate Asha Sharma won from Ward no 31 at Patyog

- BJP candidate Renu Chouhan won from Ward no 30 at Kangnadhar

- Independent candidate Rachna won from Ward no 29 at Vikasnagar

- BJP candidate Vidushi Sharma won from Ward no 28 at Chota Shimla

- Congress candidate Rakesh Chouhan won Ward no 27 at Kasumpati

- Independent candidate Rakesh Sharma won Ward no 26 at Panthaghatti

- Congress' sitting councillor Kuldeep Thakur won Ward no 25 at Malyana

- Congress' Meera Sharma won from Ward no 24 at Sangti

- Cpongress candidate Rita Thakur won from Ward no 23 at Bhatta Kuffar

- Independent candidate Sharda Chauhan won Ward no 22 at Shantivihar

- BJP candidate Shailender Chauhan won from Ward no 21 at Lower Dhalli

- BJP candidate Kamlesh Mehta won from Ward no 20 at Upper Dhalli

- BJP's Satya Kaundal won from Ward no 19 at Sanjauli Chowk

- BJP candidate Aarti Chouhan won from Ward no 18 at Engine Ghar

- BJP candidate Kimi Sood won from Ward no 17 at Benmore

- Congress' Archana Dhawa won from Ward no 16 at Jakhu

- Congress' Inderjeet Singh won from Ward no 15 at Lower Bazaar

- Congress' Sushma Kuthiala won from Ward no 14 at Ram Bazar

- BJP's Bittu Panna has won Ward no 13 at Krishna Nagar of Shimla

- BJP candidate Jagjit Bagga won from Ward no. 12 at Phagli

- Congress' Simmi Nanda won from Ward no. 11 at Nabha

- Congress' Anand Kaushal won from Ward no. 10 Tuttikandi

- Independent candidate Sanjay Parmar won from Ward no. 9 at Kacchighati

- BJP's Kiran Baba won from Ward no 8 at Boileaugang

- Congress' Diwakar Sharma from Ward no 7 at Majiath

- BJP candidate Vivek Sharma won from Ward no 6 at Tutu

- CPI(M)'s Shaili Sharma won from Ward no 5 at Summerhill

- BJP's Kusum Sadrek won from Ward no 4 at Annadale

- BJP's Sunil Dhar won from Ward no 3 at Kathu

- BJP's Sanjeev thakur won from Ward 2 at Ruldu Bhatta

- Congress' Tanuja Chaudhary won from Ward no 1 at Bharari

Three independent candidates Sharda Chauhan, Kusam Lata and Sanjay Parmar announced their support to the Congress. This means the Congress has the support of 15 candidates, still short of the BJP`s 17 winners.

"We are going to take control of the Municipal Corporation with the support of an independent," a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told IANS.

Fourth independent winner Rakesh Kumar is a BJP rebel and he`s likely to extend support to the saffron party for getting a simple majority.

In 2012, the CPI-M won the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, who were elected directly unlike this time. It thus ruled the civic body with its three members in the 25-seat house -- the majority of the councillors were from the BJP.

Nearly 58 per cent of over 91,000 electors exercised their franchise in the voting held on Friday.