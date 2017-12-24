Who will be next Himachal CM? BJP high command to decide today

SHIMLA: Following the Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) win in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the party on Sunday is likely to name the next chief minister of the state.

After BJP's star candidates – state President Satpal Satti and two-time Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal – faced a defeat in the assembly polls, names of Union Health Minister JP Nadda and five-time legislator Jairam Thakur have been doing the rounds.

The BJP legislative party is expected to meet at 12.30 pm today at Peterhof to declare the new CM's name.

Other names that are doing the rounds are of party legislators Suresh Bhardwaj and Rajeev Bindal.

The name would be announced by party's central observers comprising Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar and state party in-charge Mangal Pandey.

Apart from Sitharaman and Tomar, the core group of Himachal BJP unit will also be present at the meeting.

The BJP won 44 seats in the 68-member assembly.