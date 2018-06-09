हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Widespread rain in Himachal Pradesh, more expected

Shimla saw a decline in day temperature. It recorded a minimum of 14.1 degrees Celsius, down from Friday's 17.4 degrees.

Shimla: The hills of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday experienced moderate to heavy rain with Kufri recording the highest precipitation in the state at 91 mm, officials said. More rain is in store, the Met office here said.

Precipitation occurred at most places with very heavy rainfall in Shimla district, said an official of the meteorological office. He said similar weather conditions are likely to continue in the state till Sunday.

Una town got 67.2 mm, while Sundernagar in Mandi district saw 29.5 mm, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district received 20 mm and Solan 25 mm. State capital Shimla got 50 mm rain.

Kufri, just a half-hour drive from here, saw the lowest minimum in the state at 10.9 degrees Celsius.
 

