'Beauty And The Beast' teaser poster OUT! Get ready for a magical ride

New Delhi: Disney's upcoming venture 'Beauty And The Beast' will straight away pull your imagination to a jet speed and take you into a magical world of fantasy. A new teaser poster of the film is released and it gives you a glimpse of the film has to offer.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the teaser poster.

He tweeted:

Brand new poster of Disney's #BeautyAndTheBeast... 17 March 2017 release. pic.twitter.com/F0zJGbjt9e — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 18, 2017

'Beauty And The Beast' has an impressive star cast with the likes of Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson playing pivotal roles.

Directed by Bill Condon and written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos, the film is a live-action remake of Disney's 1991 animated film of the same name, an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont's fairy tale.