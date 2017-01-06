Deepika Padukone explains her 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' character Serena Unger - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to take the western cinematic universe by storm with her Hollywood debut film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. The 31-year-old diva on Thursday took to social media to explain her on-screen character - Serena Unger.

"She's independent, she's intelligent and she can stand up for herself!" Dippy said in the video which she recently posted on her Facebook page.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' diva further said, “I think what draws Xander to Serena is the fact that he sees a lot of him in her.”

Well, now this has made us even more excited for the DJ Caruso. Have a look:

'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' will be releasing in India on January 14 this year. It also features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev in prominent roles.

The movie is said to be the third film in the 'xXx' franchise.