Deepika Padukone explains her 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' character Serena Unger - Watch
New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is all set to take the western cinematic universe by storm with her Hollywood debut film 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. The 31-year-old diva on Thursday took to social media to explain her on-screen character - Serena Unger.
"She's independent, she's intelligent and she can stand up for herself!" Dippy said in the video which she recently posted on her Facebook page.
The 'Bajirao Mastani' diva further said, “I think what draws Xander to Serena is the fact that he sees a lot of him in her.”
Well, now this has made us even more excited for the DJ Caruso. Have a look:
'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' will be releasing in India on January 14 this year. It also features Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa and Nina Dobrev in prominent roles.
The movie is said to be the third film in the 'xXx' franchise.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan starrer 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster
- Bigg Boss 10: Gauahar Khan cheers for Bani J, sends her 'love and strength'
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Prabhas wraps up 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' shoot, Rajamouli hails 'one hell of a journey'
- Box Office report, week 2: Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' emerges as all time blockbuster
- Can't wait to watch it: Priyanka Chopra on Deepika Padukone's Hollywood debut
- RIP Om Puri: Five performances that make him immortal in our hearts
- Kriti Sanon NOT a part of Aamir Khan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan'!
- Hindi Medium FIRST LOOK out! Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar look total desi