Hyderabad techie booked for sharing girlfriend's photos, videos on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old software engineer in Hyderabad was arrested after he allegedly shared intimate pictures and videos of a woman. Ghatkesar police arrested the accused on Sunday.

Identified as Nageshwar Rao, the accused is employed with a reputed IT firm. He was in a relationship with one of his office colleagues for the last couple of years.

According to the complainant, Rao clicked a couple of photographs and video clips of her with his mobile phone and saved them.

The accused had shared these personal photographs and videos with his friends via WhatsApp, said Malkajgiri Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Umamaheshwara Sharma.

The woman got to know about it after a relative informed her that the photographs and videos were being circulated on the WhatsApp groups.

He tried to avoid her when she asked him about it. Following this, she approached the police and lodged a complaint on Saturday, seeking action.

Rao was arrested after evidence was recovered from his mobile phone.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. The investigation is still on.