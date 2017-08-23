10 coaches of Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derails in UP, 50 injured

Lucknow/New Delhi: Ten coaches and engine of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, resulting in injuries to at least 50 people. The incident comes four days after 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed in UP's Khatauli, killing 23.

"10 bogies and engine derailed after colliding with a dumper. No news of deaths," Anil Saxena, Additional Director General (ADG) Public Relations (PR) Railways told ANI.

The train travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi collided with a dumper at around 2:50 am between Pata and Achalda railway stations.

At least 50 passengers were injured and have been rushed to the hospital, M C Chauhan, General Manager, North Central Railway (NCR), told PTI.

Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu tweeted:

Some passengers have received Injuries and have been shifted to nearby hospitals.I am personally monitoring situation,rescue operations 2/ — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 23, 2017

"Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately," he further informed.

NCR sources said that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site at the time of the accident.

Officials have rushed to the spot to provide rescue and relief operations to the passengers. A National Disaster Response Force team has been deployed at the accident spot for rescue operations.

Kaifiyat Express train derails near Auraiya (UP). More details awaited pic.twitter.com/RtFrYbSuxZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 22, 2017

This is the second rail accident since last Saturday when Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar distict of UP, killing 23 people and injuring 156.

With PTI and ANI inputs