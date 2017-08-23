close
10 coaches of Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derails in UP, 50 injured

Ten coaches of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, resulting in injuries to at least 50 people

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 06:52
10 coaches of Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derails in UP, 50 injured
Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow/New Delhi: Ten coaches and engine of the Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express derailed in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh in the wee hours of Wednesday, resulting in injuries to at least 50 people. The incident comes four days after 14 coaches of Utkal Express derailed in UP's Khatauli, killing 23.

"10 bogies and engine derailed after colliding with a dumper. No news of deaths," Anil Saxena, Additional Director General (ADG) Public Relations (PR) Railways told ANI.

The train travelling from Azamgarh to Delhi collided with a dumper at around 2:50 am between Pata and Achalda railway stations.

At least 50 passengers were injured and have been rushed to the hospital, M C Chauhan, General Manager, North Central Railway (NCR), told PTI.

Minister of Railways Suresh Prabhu tweeted:

 

 

"Have directed senior officers to reach the site immediately," he further informed.

NCR sources said that work for a dedicated freight corridor was going on at the site at the time of the accident.

Officials have rushed to the spot to provide rescue and relief operations to the passengers. A National Disaster Response Force team has been deployed at the accident spot for rescue operations.

 

This is the second rail accident since last Saturday when Utkal Express had derailed in Muzaffarnagar distict of UP, killing 23 people and injuring 156.

 

With PTI and ANI inputs

