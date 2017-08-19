23 dead, many injured as 14 coaches of Utkal Express derail in UP's Khatauli

Lucknow: At least 23 people were killed and over 40 others injured when 14 coaches of Puri-Haridwar-Kalinga Utkal Express derailed, with one of them crashing into a house adjacent to the track, in Khatauli in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, officials said.

Confirming the toll, the UP Police said 23 people were killed and more than 40 others were injured.

The injured were shifted to nearby government and private hospitals.

Thirty ambulances were pressed into service to help the injured, ADG Law and Order Anand Kumar said.

Khatauli is around 40 km from Muzaffarnagar.

Indian Railways spokesman Anil Saxena said resources were being mobilised for the rescue and relief operations.

"14 coaches got derailed. At this stage nothing can be said about the cause of accident," Saxena added.

Meanwhile, officials of the local administration have reached the site to coordinate rescue and relief works.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Forces (NDRF), comprising 45 personnel each, were also mobilized for the purpose.

Heavyweight cranes and gas cutters were being used to lift or cut the mangled remains of the coaches and extricate passengers stuck inside.

Large number of local people and villagers were also seen helping out those engaged in the rescue work.

Policemen on the site said one of the derailed coaches had crashed into the wall of a house adjacent to the railway track and some people are feared to be trapped in the debris.

The coaches damaged were S1 to S10 sleeper class, third AC B1, second AC A1 coach and the pantry.

Muzaffarnagar authorities have set up a control room to assist families of those affected. The numbers are: 0131- 2436918, 0131-2436103 and 0131-2436564.

Since darkness was impeding rescue operations, the power department officials had been directed to ensure that there was no shortage of electricity.

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 lakh for the next of kin of those killed, Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for people with minor injuries.

The minister has instructed the senior officers to reach the site and ensure speedy rescue and relief works.

He also asked the chairman of the Railway Board to oversee the operations.

"All efforts are being taken to ensure speedy relief and rescue operations," ANI quoted the railway minister as saying.

The railway minister has ordered an inquiry into the derailment.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the loss of lives and injuries.

“My thoughts are with deceased and their families. Injured are being rescued and provided relief,” the president said.

PM Modi said the Railways Ministry and the UP government are providing all assistance required in the wake of the derailment.

“Extremely pained by derailment of the Utkal Express. My thoughts are with families of the deceased,” PM Modi said in a tweet message.

At least 10 passenger trains on the busy route were diverted following the accident, a Northern Railway release said.

The cause of the derailment was not immediately known.

Neeraj Sharma, an official of the Northern Railways, said that alternative vehicles were being arranged for the stranded passengers.

The ill-fated train was on its way to Haridwar from Puri in Odisha when the derailment happened.