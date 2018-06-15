हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Patna

2 Bihar ministers back encounter to get rid of criminals

Patna: Two Bihar ministers on Friday said they supported encounters to get rid of criminals.

Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Ramnarayan Mandal and Labour Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed concern about checking the increasing number of crimes in the state.

They said encounters were the best way to create a sense of fear in the criminals.

"The government has directed the police to act against criminals," Sinha added.

The ministers` statements came after a woman and her daughter were gang-raped in Gaya district earlier this week.

