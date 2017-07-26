close
94 civilians killed by Maoists this year till June: Govt

As many as 94 civilians were killed by Maoists in the first six months of this year after being branded as police informer, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 14:45

New Delhi: As many as 94 civilians were killed by Maoists in the first six months of this year after being branded as police informer, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

"94 civilians have been killed in 2017 (till June) by left wing extremists," Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in a written reply to a question.

He said those killed were tribal people branded as police informers by left-wing extremists who "do resort to torture of civilians before killing them".

"The methods of killing include shooting, multiple beatings and hacking with sharp weapons. No case of beheading has come to light in Chhattisgarh so far," he said. 

