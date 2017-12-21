A Raja, Kanimozhi first reaction after acquittal in 2G spectrum case

NEW DELHI: Soon after former telecom minister A Raja got acquitted in the 2G spectrum scam case, he refrained from commenting on the issue.

"I will only comment after reading the judgement," he said.

Earlier, DMK leader Kanimozhi thanked people for standing by her.

"I thank everybody who stood by me. It wasn't very easy being accused of something that you have not done. It meant a lot to the party as well. It is a big day for the party," the Rajya Sabha MP said in the first reaction after the verdict.

Kanimozhi, A Raja and all other accused have been acquitted in all the three cases by a special court in the 2G spectrum scam case.

While pronouncing the one-line judgement, special CBI Judge OP Saini said that the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any of its charge. Thus all accused have been acquitted.

In its chargesheet filed in April 2011 against Raja and others, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs 30,984 crore to the exchequer in allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum which were scrapped by the Supreme Court on February 2, 2012.