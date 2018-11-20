हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AAP vs BJP

AAP accuses BJP, Delhi Police of conspiracy after red chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to carry out “fatal” attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

AAP accuses BJP, Delhi Police of conspiracy after red chilli powder attack on Arvind Kejriwal
Pic Courtesy: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged politics in the red chilli powder attack on Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal at the secretariat in the national capital on Tuesday. Citing that the attack took place in a high security zone, the AAP questioned the preparedness of Delhi Police, even as it accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hatching a controversy.

Addressing a press conference shortly after the attack, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy to carry out “fatal” attack on the Chief Minister in collusion with the Delhi Police.

Sisodia cited the incident at the inauguration of Signature Bridge in the national capital when “Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reached the stage, along with some goons, when the Chief Minister was delivering his speech”.

He added that they were carrying a bottle, alleging that there might have been acid inside it. “We are not going to be cowed down by BJP'S petty tactics,” the deputy chief minister added.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj also attacked the BJP and the Delhi Police, saying, “The message from the Central Government and the Delhi Police is clear - Anyone can attack the Delhi CM,  The attackers will be protected by police and no action will be taken.”

AAP's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who was behind Kejriwal when the incident took place tweeted, “Was right behind CM @ArvindKejriwal at the Secretariat when he was suddenly attacked, on 3rd floor right outside his office. Shocking lapse of security. Is this Delhi Police's incompetent effort to protect an elected CM?”

“While today just the CM's glasses fell to the floor and broke, an unacceptable security lapse nonetheless. Imagine if attacker were to be wielding a more dangerous weapon. Who were to have prevented a tragedy from occurring?”

A man, identified as Anil Kumar, threw red chilli powder at Kejriwal outside his chamber at the Delhi secretariat. The man came to the secretariat on the pretext of giving a letter to Kejriwal. He handed the note to the Chief Minister and touched his feet, during which the chilli powder fell from his hand.

He then tried to smear the remaining powder on Kejriwal's face, but was caught by some people. The attacker was arrested by the police.

