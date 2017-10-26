Abdul Karim Telgi, fake stamp paper scam kingpin, passes away

New Delhi: Abdul Karim Telgi, a convict in counterfeit stamp paper scam case, passed away due to multiple organ failure on Thursday afternoon. He was reportedly suffering from meningitis and was admitted in Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital.

In 2007, Telgi was convicted in the multi-crore fake stamp paper scam case for producing fake stamp paper along with his agents, and allegedly selling it to banks, insurance companies and brokerage firms. He was serving 30 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru

He was also slapped with a Rs 202 crore fine in the case.

Telgi had grabbed headlines in July this year after a report by DIG (Prisons) D Roopa revealed that he was being given special treatment at the jail. The report further added that at least three-four inmates were giving Telgi a body massage, owing to his severe health condition.