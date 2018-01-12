Accusation by SC Judges disturbing, needs to be investigated at highest level: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the observations made by the four Supreme Court judges are extremely disturbing and have far-reaching consequences. Demanding an investigation into the entire matter at the highest level, Gandhi said, “All citizens who love the idea of justice are looking at this issue, needs to be addressed.”

The Congress president was briefing the media at his residence on Friday evening. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, P Chidambaram and several other senior party members were also present at the event.

Immediately after, Congress' official Twitter handle tweeted:

AICC Press Release: INC Statement on the 4 SC Judges Press Conference on the functioning of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/txekcEupkL — Congress (@INCIndia) January 12, 2018

In an unprecedented press conference on Friday morning, four Supreme Court judges - Justice Chelameswar, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Kurien Joseph - claimed that “things are not in order” at the top court and launched a sharp attack on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra for “ignoring the concerns voiced by them”.

“Administration of the Supreme Court is not in order. Many things less than desirable have happened in the last few months. We owe a responsibility to the institution and the nation,” Justice Chelameswar said.

Reacting to the statement of the four SC judges, Congress said in a tweet said that “democracy was in danger”.