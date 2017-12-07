After ‘PM not real Hindu’ remark, Sibal targets Modi over Ram Mandir issue

Days after claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a ‘real’ Hindu, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Reacting to the controversy over his statement in Supreme Court that the verdict in the Babri-Ram Janmabhoomi case be deferred till after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sibal said that the temple in Ayodhya “will be built only when lord Rama wants, and not when PM Modi wants it”.

"As far as Ram Mandir is concerned (Modiji), it will be built when Lord Ram wants it to be built," said Sibal.

"We believe in the Lord, we don't believe in you (Modiji). You are not going to build that temple..If you think that you are, then you are mistaken...

"It's when God wants it. When Lord Ram wants it the temple will be built wherever, whenever. And that the court will decide," Sibal added.

Earlier reports had said that Sibal represented Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court and had pleaded that the verdict be deferred till the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were declared. He, however, later clarified that he did not represent the board in the apex court.

He further asked the Prime Minister to “check his facts” before commenting on the issue.

"Our PM comments without knowing things sometimes. Amit Shah and the Prime Minister said I represented Sunni Waqf Board. I was never a Sunni Waqf Board lawyer. I can understand your President (Shah) saying such a thing because I don't expect anything better from him.

"The PM did not check the fact that actually I never represented the Sunni Waqf Board in the Supreme Court and yet he thanked them. I request the PM to be a little more careful before making such public comments. It doesn't behove the status of a Prime Minister," Sibal said.

PM Modi had earlier congratulated the Sunni Waqf Board for dissociating themselves from Sibal's statement in connection with the matter.

The Supreme Court deferred the hearing in the case for February 8, 2018, following which, a controversy erupted wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Congress Party and Sibal of adopting a double standard on the issue and politicising it.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528.

The Hindus, however, claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.

