After Somnath Temple row, Congress says PM Narendra Modi is not a 'real' Hindu

NEW DELHI: A day after the Somnath Temple controversy involving Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, a senior party leader on Thursday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a 'real' Hindu.

Senior party leader and former union minister Kapil Sibal claimed "Hinduism has nothing to do with Hindutva", and Modi has embraced the latter.

“How often does PM go to a temple?” he asked, adding, “He isn't a real Hindu.”

Sibal said, “The one who considers every Indian his brother, sister or mother is a real Hindu.”

The Somnath controversy erupted on Wednesday after Rahul’s media coordinator Manoj Tyagi reportedly made an entry in the temple register on his behalf.

According to some media reports, the register entry at Somnath is only required for people from other faiths visiting the famed temple.

Soon after the incident, the social media was abuzz with talks over Rahul's religious status. Some even sought to know if he was a Hindu or Christian.

Congress, however, said Rahul is a Hindu, and to prove his credentials, it released three images showing him in puja, wedding and in last rite rituals.

Both PM Modi and the Congress leader were in Gujarat on Wednesday for the election campaign.

Gujarat will go to polls on December 14.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have expressed confidence to win the polls.

In 2012 elections, BJP had won 115 seats while the Congress bagged 68 seats in the 182-member assembly.