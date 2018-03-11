After Sarkaryawah Suresh Bhaiyaji, RSS appoints Manmohan Vaidya, Mukunda as joint general secretaries

NEW DELHI: A day after Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi was re-elected as the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh Sarkaryawah (General Secretary) for a period of three years, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha on Sunday appointed Manmohan Vaidya and Mukunda as Joint General Secretaries of the right-wing Hindu outfit.

The appointment of Vaidya and Mukunda is in addition to the current Joint General Secretaries Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, Dattatreya Hosabale and V Bhagaiah.

Manmohan Vaidya and Mukunda appointed as Joint General Secretaries of RSS in addition to the current Joint General Secretaries Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, Dattatreya Hosabale and V Bhagaiah.

A decision to this effect was taken during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Nagpur.

Manmohan Vaidya was the communications in-charge of the RSS

Earlier on Saturday, Joshi was re-elected by Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the executive head of the organisation which looks after its day-to-day activities.

On Friday a crucial triennial meeting of the RSS took place to chalk out its agenda and course of action for the next three years.

The post of Sarkaryawah is effectively the number two after Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat.

Joshi was unanimously re-elected as the RSS general secretary for a third time in March 2015.

Joshi was re-elected by 1,400 delegates from across the country at the all-India Pratinidhi Sabha of RSS, the highest decision-making body of the Sangh, at its meeting in Nagpur.

The RSS elects its only general secretary every three years at the all-important meeting of its delegates from its branches across the country.

After being elected, Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that building a consensus on the Ayodhya dispute was not going to be easy, but stressed that a Ram Temple — “and nothing else” — would be constructed in the Uttar Pradesh town.

“It is certain that the Ram Temple will be constructed at that place (Ayodhya) and nothing else can be built there, this is also decided, Joshi said.

Confident of a favourable judgment from the Supreme Court on the matter, Joshi said the construction of temple would begin after the court’s order and it would be built on the basis of its verdict on the ownership of land.