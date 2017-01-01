Akhilesh ousts Mulayam as SP chief, takes over party: As it happened

Lucknow: The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over on Sunday with a defiant Ram Gopal Yadav declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention in Lucknow which was declared as "unconstitutional" by supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Here are the updates on Yadav family feud:-

- Doctors conduct health check up of Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence after complaint of high blood pressure.

- BJP today alleged that the turmoil in Samajwadi Party was a "well orchestrated" ploy to divert attention from the "failures" of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Union Minister and senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu said the happenings in Samajwadi Party is like a "family drama" with full of "comedy" but it will end up in a "tragedy" resulting in total pack up of the Ahkhilesh Yadav government, as per PTI.

- SP to move EC tomorrow, will stake claim to fight on party symbol in UP elections as Akhilesh Yadav is made party's national president, ANI quotes SP sources as saying.

- Mulayam Singh Yadav has expelled Kiranmoy Nanda and Naresh Agrawal from Samajwadi Party

- Akhilesh Yadav 'appoints' Naresh Uttam as Samajwadi Party's UP unit chief

- Mulayam Singh Yadav says some people want to benefit the BJP by insulting him and the same people called today's National Executive Meet

Mulayam Singh Yadav says some people want to benefit the BJP by insulting him and the same people called today's National Exec Meet pic.twitter.com/1d5YGUlvKV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

- Mulayam Singh Yadav says some people want to benefit the BJP by insulting him and the same people called today's National Executive Meet

Mulayam Singh Yadav says some people want to benefit the BJP by insulting him and the same people called today's National Exec Meet pic.twitter.com/1d5YGUlvKV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

- Mulayam Singh Yadav has called Samajwadi Party convention on January 5 in Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow: Sources

- Mulayam Singh Yadav terms today's National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav as unconstitutional and decisions taken in the meet as illegal

- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels Ramgopal Yadav for 6 years from Samajwadi Party

ALSO READ: Mulayam Singh again expels Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party

- Akhilesh Yadav elected as Samajwadi Party's national president, announces Ram Gopal

- Hamari sarkar phir ban ne se sabse zyada khushi Netaji ko hi hogi: Akhilesh Yadav (Mulayam will be the happiest of all, if SP gets voted to power in UP again)

- Hamare liye Netaji ka sthaan sabse ooncha aur mahtvapurna hai: Akhilesh Yadav (For us, Mulayam is foremost and supreme)

- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was on Sunday proposed as the new National Working President of the ruling Samajwadi Party at a meeting called by his supporters.

- Senior party leader Ramgopal Yadav made the declaration amid a roar of approval at the meeting attended by thousands of party activists and many legislators

- Ramgopal Yadav also proposed to the gathering that party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav be the "Marg Darshak" of the Samajwadi Party and announced the expulsion of Amar Singh, a Mulayam confidant.

- Will act against people who want bad of Samajwadi Party and Netaji: Akhilesh Yadav

-Agar Netaji ke khilaaf saazish ho toh Netaji ka beta hote huye meri zimmedari banti hai ki main saazish ko saamne laaon: Akhilesh Yadav

- This National Executive also wants Shivpal Yadav to be removed as state president and Amar Singh be sacked from the party: Ramgopal Yadav

- This National Executive unanimously elects Akhilesh Yadav ji as the national president of Samajwadi Party:Ramgopal Yadav

- State President(Shivpal Yadav) has been taking wrong decisions in the name of Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav): Ramgopal Yadav

-Amar Singh should be expelled from party, proposes Ram Gopal at SP's national executive meet

- Shivpal Yadav should be removed from SP's UP President post, proposes Ram Gopal at national executive meet

- Akhilesh Yadav should be made party's national president, proposes Ram Gopal at SP's national executive meet

- SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav addresses party workers

- Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav not present at SP national convention attended by Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav

- Akhilesh Yadav to address the party workers shortly; Mulayam has warned that those who attend will face strict action

- Akhilesh Yadav reaches convention venue; Ram Gopal also present

- Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav has written a letter to party workers and asked them not to attend National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav on Sunday.

- Warning party workers, Mulayam has said that the party will take action against the attendees.

- Mulayam has termed the meeting as 'unconstitutional'.

Here is the letter:-

Mulayam Singh Yadav writes letter to party workers, asks them not to attend National Executive meet called by Ramgopal Yadav pic.twitter.com/cigXo5sSn8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2017

- Meanwhile, all eyes are set on today`s national convention of Samajwadi Party in Lucknow which party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav had called on an emergency basis two days ago.

- The supporters of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav are confident that he would be anointed as the national president or executive national president of Samajwadi Party in the convention.

- Youth party leader Arvind Giri has claimed that the convention would discuss proposals for appointment of Akhilesh as the national president, removal of Shivpal Yadav as the party state chief and removal of tainted candidates from the party list.

- Leaders close to Akhilesh made rounds of the Janeshwar Mishra Park, the venue of emergency convention in the state capital, to check the preparations till late last night where seating arrangement for more than fifty thousand persons has been made.

- In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party on Saturday revoked the expulsion of Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav, a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.