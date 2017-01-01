Mulayam Singh again expels Ramgopal ​Yadav from Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Sunday again expelled party general secretary Ramgopal Yadav for six years from the party.

"Today a so-called convention has been convened by Ram Gopal. This is against party constitution and discipline. This has been convened to damage the party," Yadav said in the letter.

"Mulayam Singh has all along been struggling against communal forces and strengthening the Samajwadi Party but some people, in order to hide their wrongdoings, to save themselves from CBI and to help BJP, have been continuously insulting him," the letter said.

The war in Samajwadi Party was far from over today with a defiant Ram Gopal declaring Akhilesh Yadav as party president at the national convention here which was declared as "unconstitutional" by Mulayam.

The convention, attended by thousands of SP workers, unanimously "expelled" Amar Singh and removed Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of state unit president.

The national convention proposed that Mulayam be considered as supreme leader of the party and that the top brass will take guidance from him, Ram Gopal said addressing the workers.

The proposal was met with a huge applause by party cadres gathered at the sprawling Janeshwar Misra Park.

Although Mulayam warned that participation in the convention will be taken as indiscipline and action will be initiated against those attending it, almost all the senior leaders who had been longtime associates of Mulayam shared dias with Ram Gopal and Akhilesh.

Soon after being proposed as the national president of the party, Akhilesh said his respect for his father was more than ever and that he would stand against those conspiring against the party.

"Those who conspired against the party, damaged it and also posed problems before the national president...Should know that my respect for the national president (Mulayam Singh) will be more than before," the CM said, as per PTI.

"...People might raise questions and level allegations but I said this before and say it again that as his son if there is any conspiracy against the party and him it is my duty to stand against them. I had said that I was ready to step down as state unit president earlier too... He had made me the CM and gave me a chance to work...", he added.

The national convention also authorised Akhilesh Yadav to constitute national executive, parliamentary board and various state units as required and inform the Election Commission of the developments at the earliest.

(With Agency inputs)