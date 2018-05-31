हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam pack up and vacate government bungalows

Both had asked for two years time to give up their official bungalows but the Supreme Court would have none of it.

Akhilesh Yadav, Mulayam pack up and vacate government bungalows
ANI Photo

Lucknow: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav and father Mulayam vacated their official bungalows on Thursday as per a Supreme Court order earlier this month. This despite both previously requesting two years for moving out.

The Supreme Court had previously ordered that all government bungalows held by former CMs of UP be vacated. The decision was taken by the apex court while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Lokprahari.

Both Akhilesh and Mulayam had asked for two years time to vacate the bungalows allotted to them. While Akhilesh, who suffered a humiliating drubbing in the last state election, had said that he has no residence to move into, Mulayam had said none of his properties could accommodate his security personnel and the large number of guests he receives daily. Both of them had asked Supreme Court for relief but with none coming their way, had to pack up. 

The other former CMs who also have to vacate government bungalows allotted to them are Mayawati, Rajnath Singh, Kalyan Singh and ND Tiwari. 

Tags:
Akhilesh YadavMulayam yadavSPSamajwadi PartyMayawatiRajnath Singh

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close