No official bungalow for UP chief ministers after demitting office, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ordered that no former chief minister in Uttar Pradesh will be allotted government bungalows after the completion of their tenure in the office. The top court quashed an earlier decision of the Uttar Pradesh government in this regard.

The decision was taken by the apex court while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Lokprahari. The plea had challenged the decision of the government to allot official bungalows to Chief Ministers after their tenure in the office got over.

The Supreme Court struck down amendment in Uttar Pradesh legislation allowing ex-Chief Ministers of the state to continue occupying government accommodation after demitting office. The apex court observed that the amendment to Uttar Pradesh law is arbitrary, discriminatory and violates the constitutional concept of equality.

The Supreme Court said that Section 4(3) of UP Ministers (salaries, allowances & miscellaneous provisions) Act, 2016 is unconstitutional.

Currently, the chief ministers who have possession of official bungalows are Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Bharatiya Janata Party's Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh, and ND Tiwari of the Congress party.