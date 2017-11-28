All about Ivanka's 'Sari dress' she'll wear during her India visit

Mumbai: Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, while addressing the inaugural session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit, wore brocade gown with green, purple and yellow flowers printed on it.

The dress reached past her knees with elegant, flowing pleats. It had a high neck top which featured a cut out beneath.

Meanwhile, ace Indian designer Neeta Lulla has been commissioned to design an outfit for Ivanka.

Describing the ensemble, Lulla said in a statement, "As stylish and elegant as Ms Trump is, her ensemble too will be intricate and exquisite. We are honoured to present an exclusive bespoke collectable inspired by the Vrindavan Symphony which is our tribute to the celebrated Radha-Krishna fable."

"It has a motif of the traditional musical instrument sitar, which has its roots... in classical music... and is inspired by the Vrindavan Gardens where the impeccable portrayal of the divine romance was performed as 'Raas Leela'. We have created a signature ensemble using the traditional sari restyled into an elegant gown. Dawned in ivory and golden silk threads, this gown has a 'sitar' on the trail made of finely woven silk from the historic city of Varanasi," she added.

The designer further said that Ivanka's attire is made of fused fabrics evolving from "deep-rooted cultures in India with a state-of-the-art silhouette to create a tailored ensemble".

The US President's daughter is leading the US delegation to the GES. The three-day event, being co-hosted by the US and India, will is being attended by 1,500 entrepreneurs, investors and eco-system supporters from 150 countries.

Addressing the event, she said that the holding of the GES for the first time in India reflects the growing security and economic partnership between America and India.

"This is the first time India has hosted the Global Entrepreneurship Summit. It is a symbol of the strengthened friendship between our two peoples, and the growing economic and security partnership between our two nations," Ivanka said.

"As President Trump said earlier this year, India has a true friend in the White House," she noted, without specifying the recent pronouncements of the US administration favourable to India in the area of security, diplomacy and cooperation.

Referring to the theme of the eight GES - Women First, Prosperity For All - Ivanka said this is the "key to our future".

"I am proud that for the first time ever, women make up the majority of the 1,500 entrepreneurs selected to attend," she said.

(With IANS inputs)