All efforts should be made for ensuring safe childhood: President

New Delhi: Every effort should be made to ensure that children are safe and happy as they are the future of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday.

In a message sent to the ministry of women and child development on the occasion of children's day, Kovind said, "Children are the future of our country. We must make every effort to ensure their welfare."

"We should also make all possible efforts to ensure that children in our country have a safe and happy childhood," he said.

Kovind said every child is a bud waiting to blossom.

He also presented the National Child Awards today at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of children's day.

The awards were given to children with exceptional abilities and for outstanding achievements in the fields of innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts, culture, social service and music.

"By awarding children, we recognise and encourage their talent and potential for nation building. We should also recognise the significant contribution of individuals and institutions who work for causes related to children," Kovind said.

The national awards for child welfare to institutions and individuals for their outstanding work in the field of child welfare and the Rajiv Gandhi manav seva awards to individuals for their outstanding contribution towards service for children were also given during the event.

Later in the day, the president celebrated children's day with students from various institutions at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Children's Day is celebrated each year on November 14 on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary.