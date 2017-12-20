All you need to know: December 20, 2017

A quick glance at the top news of the day:

1. Dominant India beat Lanka by 93 runs, register biggest T20I win

An amazing performance by the Men in Blue. Yes, Sri Lanka did put in a good bowling performance to restrict India at 180, but the Indian bowlers put in a spectacular performance against the dew. Yuzvendra Chahal put in an amazing performance, figuring at 4-0-23-4.

2. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invite PM Narendra Modi for Delhi reception—Pics

The power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back in the capital city after their grand Italian wedding at Tuscany. The duo had kept their marriage a private affair with just family and close friends in attendance.

3. RK Nagar Assembly bypoll on Thursday; litmus test for AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu govt

The stage is set for the crucial by-election in the Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency on Thursday with 59 candidates in the fray. According to the final list posted on the website of the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer, a total of 72 nominations were accepted and out of it, 13 nominees withdrew, leaving 59 candidates, including a woman, in the contest.

4. Cockroach on food plate at Air India VIP lounge, airline says sorry

An Air India passenger did not have the most pleasurable experience while eating her food at the VIP lounge of Air India at Delhi airport. The passenger, journalist Harinder Baweja, found a cockroach on her food plate at the lounge.

5. Shops, restaurants and other establishments in Maharashtra can now stay open 24x7

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday amended the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Condition) Act, 2017 and issued a notification allowing shops and hotels to be kept open 24 hours.