Amid Doklam standoff, NSA Ajit Doval meets China's top diplomat, 'major problems' discussed

Beijing: China on Thursday raised "major problems" in ties with India as its top diplomat Yang Jiechi held talks with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the sidelines of a BRICS security meet.

The Chinese foreign ministry, in a brief readout on Doval-Yang meeting, said Yang "elaborated China's position on bilateral issues and major problems".

China's state-run Xinhua news agency also reported that Yang met separately with Doval and his other counterparts from South Africa and Brazil.

It said the talks between Doval and Yang included bilateral relations, international and regional issues and multilateral affairs.

It was not known whether Doval and China's State Councillor discussed the standoff between their armies in Doklam in Sikkim sector, as per IANS.

Doval, along with other heads of the delegations, will also call on Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow evening.

Doklam, located at the tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China, is of high strategic importance to all three.

The standoff began over a road being built by the Chinese Army in Doklam. Indian troops halted the work in mid June, leading to the crisis.

Meanwhile, the government told Rajya Sabha today that India's engagement with China was multi-faceted and issues having differences of perception by both sides are being handled with maturity.

In a written reply, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh said the two sides have agreed to continue their engagement at various levels to enhance mutual understanding and address outstanding issues.

Referring to talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Astana last month, he said both sides had agreed that Sino-India ties are a factor of stability at a time of global uncertainty, as per PTI.

Talking about Astana consensus, Singh said India and China must not allow differences to become disputes.

"In view of the significance of the bilateral relationship, the two sides have agreed ti continue their engagement at various levels to enhance mutual understanding and trust and to address outstanding issues in the spirit of showing mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's interests, concerns and aspirations," he said.

