Amit Shah clarifies on 'slip of tongue' over Yeddyurappa, says Karnataka won't make any mistake

BENGALURU: A day after another gaffe emerged from Amit Shah's BJP campaign, the party chief sought to clarify his previous comment on Yeddyurappa.

“In a slip of tongue, I said that Yeddyurappa government is corrupt instead of Siddaramaiah and the entire Congress party started to rejoice,' said Shah at a rally in Mysuru.

“I want to tell Rahul Gandhi, that I might have made a mistake but the people of Karnataka will not,” added Shah.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief was caught on camera saying that 'Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt government ever'. Joshi, who was sitting next to Shah at the time, looked scandalised and quickly pointed out the blunder. The entire party, including state chief Yeddyurappa who was also present at the event, was left red-faced.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to share a video of the incident. “Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever...True,” he added.

Now that the BJP IT cell has announced Karnataka elections, time for a sneak preview of our top secret campaign video! Gifted to us by the BJP President, our campaign in Karnataka is off to a fabulous start. He says Yeddyurappa ran the most corrupt Govt ever... True. pic.twitter.com/UYqGDZuKyR — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2018

Soon after, another faux pas was discovered was highlighted on the social media. This time, the blunder was made BJP MP Prahlad Joshi who incorrectly translated Shah's speech in Hindi to Kannada and said, "Narendra Modi sarkara badavaru mattu Dalitarige enu madala (Narendra Modi will not do anything for the poor and Dalits)."