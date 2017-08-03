Amit Shah reacts to Congress' allegations, says our policy yielded clear result, Pakistan isolated globally

Rohtak: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah said on Thursday that India has finally been able to isolate Pakistan globally on the issue of terrorism due to the efforts made by the Narendra Modi-led central government in the last three years.

"We have isolated Pakistan on the issue of terrorism in the entire world successfully in these three years," Shah said.

"We have killed so many terrorists in recent months. That has not happened before. When there is a fight, the damage is on both sides. Bullets are being fired from both sides."

However, he evaded the issue of Article 370 which gives special status to Jammu and Kahsmir. "You all know that there are many requirements (for this)."

He added that the action initiated by the Centre to stop terror funding in the Kashmir Valley had happened for the first time.

"Regarding finding a solution to the Kashmir problem, the action has been done in that direction only. Never have people who had been doing so much hawala been caught. If any harsh action has been taken against those involved in terror funding, it is the BJP government of Narendra Modi that has done it," Shah told the media here.

He was speaking on the second day of his three-day visit to Haryana.

The BJP leader said the country had seen a decisive government for the first time. "The government has taken steps to ensure that India becomes a global economic power. We have provided a decisive and corruption-free government. Not even the opposition parties have been able to point a finger over corruption."

Among the "50 big things" the Modi government had done were opening of bank accounts for the poor, providing gas connections, streamlining the tax structure, implementing the much-delayed one rank one pension scheme, carrying out surgical strike against Pakistan, reducing prices of medicines, crackdown on shell companies, curbing black money and health card for farners.

Shah's reaction came after Congress earlier today attacked the government in the Rajya Sabha on its handling of foreign policy issues, especially the military stand-off with China, and said national security and the country's interest were in danger on account of it.

Initiating a debate on foreign policy in the House, senior member Anand Sharma demanded a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on what was discussed during his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the Doklam border stand-off.

The Congress leader said the government should not dilute and deviate from the time-tested foreign policy and should uphold the country's interest.