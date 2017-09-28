Army commandos live-streamed surgical strike back to headquarters, says operation incharge

New Delhi: The Indian Army commandos participating in last year's surgical strike on terrorists' launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) live-streamed the entire operation back to army headquarters in Udhampur and Delhi, the officer-in-charge of the operation has revealed.

"Yes, we were getting the images live. I was sitting in the operations room in our command headquarters in Udhampur. I saw the entire operation live how our teams attacked the targets, and the entire live feed was being sent to Delhi Army Headquarters," former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Indian Army's Northern Command (retired) Lieutenant General DS Hooda said in an interview to a TV channel.

Asked who all in Delhi were watching the live feed, Hooda said: "I don't know who was watching in Delhi. In Udhampur, we were watching and the feed was going to Delhi too."

However, he refused to disclose as to whether the live streaming was done through satellite or some other technology.

"I can't disclose what technology we used, but the Indian Army has the capability where you can see live-streaming of operation that was going on. We have the capability," Hooda said.

Giving details of the strike, Hooda said the last team of special forces returned at around 6.30 am.

"Some teams arrived earlier. They had left earlier and had struck at targets soon after midnight, while some other teams went in later and returned late. There was panic in the ranks of Pakistani forces. In some places, they were firing randomly. We had also planned a backup. If any team failed to return, we had teams ready to go in, retrieve and rescue and bring them back," Hooda, who had planned the strikes, revealed.

The former Lieutenant General also revealed that the government had made up its mind to make an announcement soon after the surgical strike was over.

"It was decided in advance. The government had decided that we will announce the surgical strike has taken place, own it up. Had it not been successful, then they would have had to take criticism also. So, the pressure on the army (to make it successful) was big," he said.

Hooda said there were heavy casualties at four or five terror launchpads.

He admitted that there was a day's delay in carrying out the strikes.

"The initial planning was, the forces would go in on September 27, but the final execution took place on September 28," he said.

