Army denies Pakistan's claim of killing Indian soldiers, targeting Indian posts

Srinagar: The Indian Army on Sunday denied Pakistan's claim that five Indian soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in cross border firing.

The Pakistan Army claimed in a tweet on Saturday that five Indian soldiers were killed.

He also posted a video, claiming an Indian post was destroyed.

"Indian unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC, violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian sldrs (soldiers) killed, many injured," Pakistan Army Spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet

However, rejecting the claim, defence sources said it was "false and fabricated", as per IANS.

On May 24, Pakistan had posted a video claiming an Indian post was destroyed. The video, however, turned out to be an edited one.

The Indian Army, on May 23, had released a video of attack on Pakistani posts across the LoC that appears to show bunkers being bombed in a forested area.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army today released a video purportedly showing "destruction" caused by it to the Indian military posts across the Line of Control, the second such video in two weeks amidst a flare-up in border tensions.

The 27-second video was released a day after it claimed to have killed five Indian soldiers while retaliating to India's "unprovoked ceasefire violation" in Tatta Pani sector along the LoC.

Ghafoor posted the video on twitter in the wee hours today.

"Video clip showing destruction of Indian posts on LOC by Pak Army in response to unprovoked Indian firing on innocent citizens," he said in a brief statement with the video.

This is the second time in two weeks when Pakistan Army has released such a video.

On May 24, it released a video purportedly showing heavy damage caused to the Indian posts across the LoC, in a tit- for-tat action after the Indian Army released a clip of the "punitive fire assaults" on Pakistani positions.

Yesterday, the Indian Army said that a woman was injured when the Pakistani Army violated ceasefire twice in two sectors of Poonch district by firing mortar shells on forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC, prompting Indian troops to retaliate, as per PTI.

There are strains in ties between India and Pakistan over cross-border terror attacks in India and the death sentence of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a military court on spying charges.

