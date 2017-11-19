Are you Mujahideen or Pakistan's proxy: Army, JK cops hit out at 'local terrorists'

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday lashed out at local terrorists, questioning their ethics.

"It's easy to call yourself Mujahideen. But are you a Mujahideen or Pakistan's proxy," questioned General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps Lt Gen J S Sandhu while addressing a conference on Bandipora encounter in which six LeT terrorists were killed. Among those killed include Obaid, nephew of Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi and the son of Jamat-ud-Dawa second-in-command Abdul Rehman Makki.

"Local terrorists should have the wisdom to realise you are not the proxy of Pakistan," said Sandhu while asking them to work towards peace in the Kashmir Valley. "We leave it to local terrorists. If they come back, we will accept them with honour."

Speaking of yesterday's encounter, the Army shared intel on how the Pakistan commanders were tracked. "Yesterday's killed terrorists were holed up inside a house for two to three days and that's how we found them," they said. Arms and ammunition including Under-Barrel Grenade Launchers, AK-47s. 10 hand grenades were recovered after the encounter.

"Based on specific information, the joint operation was launched by CRPF, Army, J&K Police in which six terrorists were eliminated, all were foreign terrorists. Commend all agencies who worked to ensure the success of the operation," he added.

"We have killed about 190 terrorists as on date, in 2017. Out of these 190, 80 are local terrorists and 110 foreign. Out of these 110, 66 terrorists were killed near the LC while infiltrating," said Sandhu.

"What we find this year is that we have killed approximately 125-130 terrorists in the hinterland of Kashmir Valley. This has resulted in a remarkable change in the situation," he further added.

While refuting the presence of ISIS that claimed responsibility of Zakura encounter in Srinagar, J&K DGP SP Vaid said, "I don't think ISIS has any imprints here."

"Kashmir valley needs to be free from violence, terror, guns and drugs. Commendable joint effort by our agencies, jawans. Wish very soon we can see Kashmir free of violence," he added.



With ANI inputs