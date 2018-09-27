Army releases more video footage of 2016 surgical strikes two days ahead of second anniversary

NEW DELHI: Two days ahead of the second anniversary of the Indian Army's 2016 surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC), more video footage of the operation was released on Thursday.

According to government sources, the video shows that terror launch pads being bombarded and destroyed by the elite paramilitary commandos of the Indian Army.

The surgical strike was India's response to the 2016 Uri terror attacks.

#WATCH: More visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/GZSMH5Hct6 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

It was on September 18, 2016, when four Pakistani terrorists had attacked an Army patrol party at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers.

Avenging the attack, on September 29, the Army conducted surgical strike along Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and destroyed terrorist launch pads completely killing many terrorists.

Earlier this week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had asserted that another surgical strike should be conducted on terror launch pads across the LoC.

Gen Rawat had on Sunday said that surgical strike is a weapon of surprise and must remain so while hinting that the security forces will respond when the appropriate time comes.

''Surgical strike is a weapon of surprise. Let it remain a surprise,'' General Rawat had said.

Rawat also backed the Narendra Modi government's decision to cancel talks with Pakistan, asserting that talks and terror cannot go together.

Gen Rawat said that whichever party comes to power at the Centre, the Indian Armed forces will always remain ''apolitical.''

The Army Chief also said infiltration from across the border persists despite the call for a ceasefire by Pakistan and stressed that this cannot be allowed to continue and appropriate action has to be taken to deter terrorists from disrupting the peace in the Kashmir Valley.

''Infiltration from across the border persists despite the call for a ceasefire by Pakistan,'' said Rawat stressing that ''this cannot be allowed to continue''.

''They have been carrying out barbaric acts and Pakistan Army is used to doing this. It is not the first time that they have done it,'' the Army Chief said.

When asked if he harboured any political ambitions, Gen Rawat said, ''No.''

I an not cut out for that. I would like to be remembered as an Army officer who lived his dream, who led his side with pride, and the one who always admired and respected his olive green uniform.



Army Chief's no-holds-barred interview with Zee News came nearly a week after a BSF soldier was shot dead by Pakistani forces and his mutilated body was found later.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry has decided to observe 'Parakram Parv' commemorating the valour and sacrifice of the armed forces on the anniversary of the 2016 surgical strikes on terrorism launch pads along the LoC.

A three-day main event between September 28-30 will be organised at the India Gate lawns in the national Capital besides similar events at 53 locations in 51 cities across the country to "highlight the valour of the Indian armed forces in general and special forces in particular".

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would inaugurate the event on September 28 at India Gate lawns.

"To showcase the courage, valour and sacrifice of the armed forces, `Parakram Parv`, which literally means a celebration of valour, is being observed," Army spokesman Colonel Aman Anand said.

The Army conducted surgical strikes (on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016) which had strategic ramifications and were aimed to "dissuade the inimical adversary from adopting the path of violence and to ensure an environment of peace for the nation".