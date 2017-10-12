Arvind Kejriwal's blue Wagon R car stolen from outside Secretariat

NEW DELHI: A blue Wagon R that was Arvind Kejriwal's ride in the early days of his political journey has been stolen, news agency ANI has reported. The car, which had been donated to the Aam Aadmi Party by a supporter who moved to a different country, was reportedly stolen from near the Delhi Secretariat.

The Wagon R was as much a part of Kejriwal's image as his muffler in the run up to the elections that made him Chief Minister of Delhi. It not only helped him make an instant connect with voters, but also reinforced an image of austerity.

Predictably, Twitterverse went to town with the theft.

The car had been donated to the AAP by Kundan Sharma, along with a motorcycle and money. Sharma had made the donations shortly before he moved to the UK.

In 2015, Sharma had attracted attention after he expressed his disillusionment with Kejriwal's functioning and demanded that the AAP return his contributions.