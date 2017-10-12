Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R stolen: Twitter torque on AAPmobile's fate
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R was stolen from near the Secretariat on Thursday evening. Even as Delhi Police jumped into action, Twitterati were not too far behind and went into overdrive to make light of what is a serious matter.
Action and Reaction . @sanjayuvacha @kapsology pic.twitter.com/SJUCNCFh8g
— Md Asif Khan (@imMAK02) October 12, 2017
Ab sir ji U-turn kaise lenge ??????
— Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) October 12, 2017
#kejriwal is such an aam aadmi that his car got stollen ??
— Kishan Bundimutt (@KishanBundi) October 12, 2017
#Kejriwal's #car stolen. #Delhimetro an option now? Thieves want him to experience the pain of #aamadmi.
— Romit Vincent Singh (@romitvsingh) October 12, 2017
Winter is coming, so someone thought of stealing a bunch of mufflers from his car.
— Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) October 12, 2017
— ??????? (@PreetJack) October 12, 2017