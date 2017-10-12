Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R stolen: Twitter torque on AAPmobile's fate

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Wagon R was stolen from near the Secretariat on Thursday evening. Even as Delhi Police jumped into action, Twitterati were not too far behind and went into overdrive to make light of what is a serious matter.

Ab sir ji U-turn kaise lenge ?????? — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) October 12, 2017

#kejriwal is such an aam aadmi that his car got stollen ?? — Kishan Bundimutt (@KishanBundi) October 12, 2017