As Arvinder Singh Lovely returns to Congress, Sheila Dikshit offers an advice to Ajay Maken

NEW DELHI: A day after Arvinder Singh Lovely got back into the Congress fold, senior Congress leader Sheila Dikshit hit out at party's Delhi chief Ajay Maken. The former Delhi chief minister said that Maken has done a lot of damage to the party.

Offering a word of advice to the Delhi party chief, she said: "President of a political party has to work for it throughout the day, communicate with everyone and know about everything. If Ajay Maken is saying that he needs to correct things, it's a good thing. Let's see what he does. His style had done a lot of damage to Congress."

This is not the first time that she has hit out at the Delhi Congress chief. She had earlier said that she was 'disappointed' with him because he does not consult with anyone and does not reach out to anybody. "In democratic politics, the most important thing is reaching out," she had said.

She had even held Maken responsible for Lovely's exit from the party in 2017. Calling his exit a setback then, she had said that there must have been some misunderstanding with the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Maken after which he left the party.

After Lovely rejoined the Congress after a 9-month stint with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dikshit expressed happiness and said it's never too late. "The one who has been with the ideology of Congress will always find it difficult to be in BJP. They are the stark opposite of what Congress is," she said.

Applauding the party principles, she had also said "I am quite happy that he has come back. He (Lovely) has realised that in the end, our own home is the best."

Lovely, who had switched loyalty to the BJP rejoined the Congress on Saturday. He had joined the BJP in April, 2017 but came back to the Congress fold within a year. Since being elected in the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998, Lovely has never lost an election. He was re-elected for the fourth time into the assembly in 2013 from Gandhi Nagar constituency.