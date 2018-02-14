Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Nitish Kumar, says no Bihar minister visited family of martyred CRPF jawan Mujahid Khan

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party, said on Wednesday that not a single minister of the Bihar government had visited the family of martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Mujahid Khan.

"Mujahid Khan - a constable of CRPF, a resident of Bihar, Piro district Ara - not a single minister of Nitish Kumar visited the deceased family," tweeted the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad.

Mujahid khan Constable of CRPF who was martyred in Sunjuwan resident of Bihar, Piro District Ara not a single minister of @NitishKumar visited the deceased family — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 14, 2018

A gunfight had broken out between security forces and terrorists on February 12, 2018, after their attempt to strike a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was foiled.

The jawan, belonging to 49 Battalion of the CRPF, suffered injuries in the gunfight and had died hours later.

Constable Md. Mojahid Khan chased the terrorists unto his last breath and ensured blocking of escape routes. Blazing gunfire and severe wounds could not stop him from achieving his goal. We salute the gallant hero who did not let even death to intervene in his duty. pic.twitter.com/blPujzav2R — CRPF (@crpfindia) February 13, 2018

DG CRPF paid homage to Constable Md. Mojahid Khan of #49Bn who made supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Karannagar, Srinagar. pic.twitter.com/0R1uVTZchC — CRPF (@crpfindia) February 13, 2018

@crpfindia Mortal remains of Saheed Mujahid Khan, CRPF who attained martyrdom in EOF with militant at Srinagar, brought to Piro, Bhojpur (his home town).. thousand of people with Force persl paid homage.. troops and civillians showing solidarity with each other.. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/kaIB1LMTig — Bihar Sector, CRPF (@CRPFBIHAR) February 14, 2018

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the CRPF constable and an Army jawan (who was martyred in Sunjuwan military camp attack), both hailing from Bihar, while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar had announced that funeral of the martyrs would be accorded with full police honours. The CM had also announced that the state government would pay an ex-gratia amount to the next of kin of the two martyrs, an official release had said, as per PTI.

In his condolence message, Kumar had said, "The entire country would remember the supreme sacrifice of the brave sons. Entire Bihar is with the martyrs' family."

Khan hailed from Bhojpur district, while Army jawan Kishore Kumar Munna was a resident of Brahma village of Khagaria district.

(With PTI inputs)