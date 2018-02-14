हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asaduddin Owaisi attacks Nitish Kumar, says no Bihar minister visited family of martyred CRPF jawan Mujahid Khan

A gunfight had broken out between security forces and terrorists on February 12, 2018, after their attempt to strike a CRPF camp in Srinagar was foiled.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 14, 2018, 18:02 PM IST
Pic courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi, president of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party, said on Wednesday that not a single minister of the Bihar government had visited the family of martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable Mujahid Khan.

"Mujahid Khan - a constable of CRPF, a resident of Bihar, Piro district Ara - not a single minister of Nitish Kumar visited the deceased family," tweeted the Lok Sabha MP from Hyderabad.

A gunfight had broken out between security forces and terrorists on February 12, 2018, after their attempt to strike a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar was foiled.

The jawan, belonging to 49 Battalion of the CRPF, suffered injuries in the gunfight and had died hours later.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the CRPF constable and an Army jawan (who was martyred in Sunjuwan military camp attack), both hailing from Bihar, while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar had announced that funeral of the martyrs would be accorded with full police honours. The CM had also announced that the state government would pay an ex-gratia amount to the next of kin of the two martyrs,  an official release had said, as per PTI

In his condolence message, Kumar had said, "The entire country would remember the supreme sacrifice of the brave sons. Entire Bihar is with the martyrs' family." 

Khan hailed from Bhojpur district, while Army jawan Kishore Kumar Munna was a resident of Brahma village of Khagaria district.

(With PTI inputs)

