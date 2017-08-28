Asaram Bapu rape case: Supreme Court raps Gujarat goverment for delay in trial

New Delhi: Three days after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of rape, the Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Gujarat government for slow trial in the rape case involving another self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

Asking why the victim in the particular case has not been examined till date, the top court asked the Gujarat government to file an affidavit in this regard, reported ANI.

In 2013, a Surat-based girl filed a case against Asaram, alleging sexual assaults between 1997 and 2006 when she was living in his ashram on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

The Jodhpur Police arrested Asaram on August 3, 2013. He's been inside the prison since then.

Last week, a special CBI court held Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim guilty of rape in a 15-year-old case involving two sadhvis or female followers.