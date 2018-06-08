हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Assassination plot a Modi feature when his popularity dips: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

He however called for a probe into how true or serious the plot may be.

File picture.

The purported plot to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been met with scepticism from leaders of the opposition parties. While Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the plot could be fake, CPM chief Sitaram Yechury expressed confidence that the PM would receive adequate security cover.

The reactions came to the Pune Police's release of a letter that it claimed was an intercept of communication between two Maoist leaders. The letter shows the Maoist leaders discussing the merits of ending 'Modi-raj' by carrying out a 'Rajiv Gandhi type incident', meaning assassination.

Congress leader Nirupam was sceptical straight off the block about the Pune Police's decision to release the purported plot. "I am not saying this is completely untrue but it has been PM Modi's old tactic, since he was Chief Minister. Whenever his popularity declines, news of an assassination plot is planted," alleged Nirupam, to news agency ANI.

"So, it should be probed how much truth is in it this time," he added as a hedge.

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury however was more balanced in his approach. He skirted making a direct comment about the alleged assassination plot, and expressed confidence in the security agencies. "There are security agencies in this countries. They will do their jobs. They have been protecting the leaders of our country and they will continue doing so," he said.

Pune Police had on Friday released a letter it claimed to have intercepted between two Maoist leaders. The letter, which seems to have been written in April 2017, shows a call for the Maoist leadership to weigh the benefits of assassinating PM Modi. The rationale the Maoist leaders give for their plots to kill the PM is to 'end Modi-raj' because of the string of electoral victories of the BJP and its allies in Assembly elections. 

 

