At least 14 dead after drinking toxins in water, claim villagers in Maharashtra

At least 14 people have died due to toxins present in water in a 250-feet borewell in a village in Maha village of Yavatmal in Maharashtra.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 13, 2018, 21:47 PM IST
At least 14 people have died due to toxins present in water in a 250-feet borewell in a village in Maha village of Yavatmal in Maharashtra. News agency ANI reported that more than 35 people have been admitted in a hospital and are being currently treated.

