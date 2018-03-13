At least 14 dead after drinking toxins in water, claim villagers in Maharashtra

At least 14 people have died due to toxins present in water in a 250-feet borewell in a village in Maha village of Yavatmal in Maharashtra. News agency ANI reported that more than 35 people have been admitted in a hospital and are being currently treated.

The Acharya Vinoba Bhave Rural Hospital has confirmed that as many as 38 people have been admitted in the hospital, of which 13 have been diagnosed with increased Keratin in the body. Dr Abhyuday Meghe said that there's a large amount of nitrate in the water.