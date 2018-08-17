Congress president Rahul Gandhi, three services chief pay tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

NEW DELHI: Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of modern India's tallest leaders and former Prime Minister, will be laid to rest with full state honours at the Smriti Sthal on Friday at 4 pm. The veteran leader died after a prolonged illness on Thursday evening. He breathed his last at 5.05 PM at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital.
His mortal remains were taken from the premier healthcare institution to the former prime minister’s residence at 6-A Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi, where leaders from across the country arrived to pay their last respects.
As the leaders paid tributes to the three-time prime minister of the country, BJP chief Amit Shah told mediapersons that the mortal remains would be kept at party headquarters from Friday morning for the general public to pay their last respects.
As announced, the mortal remains of the former PM are still at his residence for the general public and the VIPs so that they can pay their last respect to the departed soul. Around 9 AM, his mortal remains will be taken to BJP headquarters. The final journey will begin at 1 pm and the former prime minister will be accorded a state funeral at 4 pm at Smriti Sthal in New Delhi.
As a mark of respect to the departed leader, The BJP-led central government has declared a 7-day state mourning across the country. During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast at all offices and institutions throughout the country. All the government offices will be functional only for half day on Friday.
Here are the latest news updates on former PM and BJP stalwart's final journey, last rites:-
-Army Chief Bipin Rawat pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.
-Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements for the last rites procession. It will be ensured that the people who come to pay last respect and the commuters face minimum inconvenience and that there is no compromise with security: Delhi DCP Madhur Verma.
-RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat pays tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his residence in Delhi.
-Javed Akhtar says,'very rare that a politician is respected across party lines. People with different ideology have also come as they love him because 'he used to love all'.
- Lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi arrive at former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's residence to pay their last respects.
-Tight security arrangements, including the deployment of police, traffic and paramilitary personnel, sniffer dogs, surveillance cameras, commandos have been put in place around the 6-A Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in the Lutyens Delhi.
-Hundreds of people have gathered outside the residence of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi since Thursday morning to pay their last respects to the departed leader.
-The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has announced a seven-day state mourning, beginning Friday, following the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
-Visuals of trucks which will be a part of the convoy in which former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains will be taken to BJP headquarters and for the funeral.
-Here's how newspapers covered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise.
-The American people and I stand with the people of India as we mourn Prime Minister Vajpayee’s passing. Today, we hold the people of India in our thoughts and prayer: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement.
-Keeping in mind the final procession of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Delhi Police issues a traffic advisory for the national capital.
-Pakistan Prime Minister-designate Imran Khan offered his condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the best way to honour the "towering leader" is by establishing peace between India & Pakistan.
Among those who paid homage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-founder were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, BJP president Amit Shah, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, BJP veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and former President Pranab Mukherjee, among others.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued an elaborate traffic advisory for the national capital, saying several roads, primarily in the vicinity of central Delhi, would be closed for general traffic. The Delhi Police traffic department has, however, also suggested alternative routes if travel is necessary.
His demise sent shockwaves across India as well as other parts of the world. Tributes are pouring in for Vajpayee from other parts of the world as well. The US Embassy in New Delhi said that the country grieved with India on the loss of the former prime minister. “He will be remembered for his immense contribution in bolstering US-India relations,” said the US Embassy.