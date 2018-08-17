Shah Rukh Khan pens heartfelt note on former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's demise, shares poem—Watch

New Delhi: The former Prime Minister of the country Atal Bihari Vajpayee left for his heavenly abode on August 16, 2018. The stalwart politician breathed his last at 5.05 pm. The veteran leader was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi for past 9 weeks. It was in the last 36 hours that his health deteriorated. The nation mourns his immense loss and the void created by his demise will never be filled again.

The entire nation is mourning this statesman's demise. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan too extended his condolences and took to his social media handle. He shared a heartwarming note where he described his association with the former PM and how SRK's father used to take him along to listen to the powerful speeches voiced by Atal ji.

Here's what SRK wrote:

For The Poet Prime Minister of our country, love you Baapji...https://t.co/IKTYouMdiy pic.twitter.com/kLO4JAHvNu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2018

He also had the privilege of starring in a video which was based on one of the poems rendered by the great politician. It was sung by the melodious Jagjit Singh.

Watch video here:

Several politicians and dignitaries have expressed grief and extended their condolences to the family and friends. Vajpayee is the 10th prime minister of India and will be cremated with full state honour. The mortal remains of the former prime minister which is presently resting at his Krishna Menon Marg home will be taken to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters at around 9 a.m. Vajpayee's funeral procession will take place at Smriti Sthal at 1.30 pm.

He led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004 and was the first-ever member of the BJP to become India's Prime Minister.

Vajpayee's last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, New Delhi at 4 pm on Friday.

May his soul rest in peace!