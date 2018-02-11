Ayodhya dispute: AIMPLB says no change in stand on Babri Masjid issue, expels board member

Hyderabad: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that there is no change in its stand on the Ayodhya issue as "once a masjid is built, till eternity that will be a Masjid".

''Babri Masjid is an essential part of faith in Islam and Muslims can never abdicate the Masjid nor they can exchange land for Masijd, gift Masjid land. Babri Masjid is a Masjid and it will remain a Masjid till eternity,'' the AIMPLB said in a release.

''The struggle for reconstruction of Babri Masjid continues and that the appeal of the Supreme Court is being fought rigorously, '' the Board said.

"About Babri Masjid, it was clearly said that once a masjid is built, till eternity that will be a masjid. There will be no compromise. As far as the Babri Masjid is concerned, the people who compromise on the masjid issue will be answerable to the Almighty," AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had too said last night.

Owaisi, who is also a member of the board, made these remarks late on Saturday after the conclusion of the proceedings of the second day of the 26th plenary of the AIMPLB in Hyderabad.

''The presidential address was given by AIMPLB president Maulana Rabey Hasni Nadvi in the morning session followed by an address by general secretary Maulana Wali Rahmani,'' he said.

During the plenary session, the Board said that the triple talaq bill proposed by the NDA government is not acceptable to the Muslim community.

"Both of them in their addresses said that triple talaq bill which is now pending in the Rajya Sabha is not acceptable to the Muslim community because it is against the Constitution. It is against the constitutional provisions which were given to the minorities," Owaisi said.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the board expelled its member Maulana Salman Nadvi for mooting the Ayodhya compromise formula.

"The board reiterated its uncompromising stand on Babri Masjid issue. Salman Nadvi is still speaking against the Board's stand. So the board was left with no other option. The committee has unanimously decided to remove him," said Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas, AIMPLB member.

Earlier, AIMPLB Chairman Zafayb Jilani had said they have handed over the Nadvi case to a high-powered committee. Sunday is the last day of the plenary meeting and will end after the big public meet in the evening.

On February 9, Maulana Salman Husaini Nadvi had told ANI about his meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar where he extended support to the construction of Ram temple and said that their priority is to join hearts of people.

He also hinted at an-out-of-court settlement by saying, "The courts do not join people's heart as the verdict is always in favour of one and against the other."

The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old issue between Hindus and Muslims over a piece of land, which is claimed by the former to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram and thus entitled for construction of a Ram Temple.

The Babri Masjid, built in 1528-29 CE, was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which caused massive riots across the country.

The case is now pending in the Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the three-judge Supreme Court bench fixed March 14 as the next date of hearing in Ayodhya case as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before the apex court.

(With Agency inputs)