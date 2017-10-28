Babri Masjid case: Sri Sri admits playing peacemaker, calls on 'brotherhood' of Hindu-Muslim

NEW DELHI: Amid rumours of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar offering an out-of-court settlement in the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Temple dispute, the Art of Living Founation guru admitted to playing the peacemaker.

“There were efforts in 2003-04 too. But environment more positive now. I am doing this in my own capacity. It is completely non-political,” said Shankar on Friday.

The Supreme Court will begin the final hearing in the historic Babri Masjid-Ram Temple case from December 5, the eve of 25th anniversary of the Barbi Masjid's demolition.

He further called on the two communities – Hindus and Muslims – to bury their hatchet and work towards attaining peace.

“A platform is needed where both communities can show essence of brotherhood,” he said.

Highlighting the fact the current situation is different, the spiritual guru said, people want peace.

Earlier today, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) denied holding any meeting with the Art of Living founder.

"Long back one of Ravi Shankar`s mediators called saying he wants to talk with me and I welcomed it. Maybe he had a conversation with the Hindu representatives but he never talked with us nor had he sent us any message," said Haji Mehboob, a member of Babri Action Committee.

In 2010, Allahabad High Court ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre area at Ayodhya among the parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Lord Ram Lalla (deity).

The Supreme Court decided to reopen the hearing after based on 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement in four civil suits.