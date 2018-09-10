हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh: 'Daayan' to bikes on bullock carts, Opposition's full-blown attack on Modi government

A two-year-old girl died in Bihar after she could not get timely medical attention as her vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam due to the shutdown.

Bharat Bandh: &#039;Daayan&#039; to bikes on bullock carts, Opposition&#039;s full-blown attack on Modi government

Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to the Bharat bandh called by opposition parties led by Congress against the rising fuel prices in the country. Cases of violence were also reported from several states like Bihar and Maharashtra. Train and bus services have also been hampered leading to people being stranded for long hours.

In an unfortunate case, a two-year-old girl also died in Bihar after she could not get timely medical attention as her vehicle got stuck in a traffic jam due to the shutdown.

However, it wasn't just slogans being shouted against the Narendra Modi government during the Bharat Bandh. The protestors took to the streets and showed their opposition in several other ways too.

'Mehengayi Daayan'

Remember the song 'Mehengayi Daayan' from Aamir Khan's satirical comedy movie Peepli Live? The song was widely used during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections campaign to attack the government. During the Bharat Bandh on Monday, protestors were seen dressed as a witch with a slogan 'mehengayi daayan' on them.

Bike on bullock carts: 

Protestors loaded their bikes on bullock carts to show that they were unable to pay for the rising fuel prices. Price of both petrol and diesel have been continuously increasing over the past two weeks. Petrol breached the Rs 80/litre mark in the national capital and is 88.12 in Mumbai on Monday.

Bullock cart as stage for protest

Congress leader Ajay Maken on Monday used a bullock cart as his stage to protest against the rising fuel prices. He was seen giving speech while sitting on the cart. He also said that peaceful protests are being held across Delhi to protest against Modi government's inability to curb rising fuel prices.

Petrol pump vandalised:

There have been reports of petrol pumps being vandalised in various states like Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. In images tweeted by news agency ANI, protestors who identified themselves as Congress workers can be seen vandalising the pump. 

Shops forcefully shut: 

While many people readily shut their shops fearing a law and order situation, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in Mumbai were seen forcefully shutting down the shops and establishments at Bharatmata Junction Naka in Parel.

Speaking against the price hike on Monday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the entire opposition stands united against the BJP. "Good to see the Opposition standing united here fighting for a cause, and soon, together we will defeat BJP," he said at the Ramlila maidan in Delhi.

Tags:
Bharat BandhBharat Bandh TodayCongressBharat Bandh protestNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close