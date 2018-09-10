हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi cuts short Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, joins protests

Rahul Gandhi's sudden appearance caught many, including party workers, off guard as he was not expected back till later in the week.

Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi cuts short Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, joins protests
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi cut short his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and joined Bharat Badh protests called by his party for Monday against surging fuel prices.

Rahul was expected to return from Kailash Mansarovar Yatra around Thursday or Friday but he made a surprise visit at Raj Ghat here on a day when his party is leading the charge against the central government for record fuel prices across the country. There was some speculation previously about how Rahul's possible absence from the protests could embarrass his party but his return is expected to be a morale booster for party workers across the country.

Congress party workers were up and about from the wee hours of Monday and took to the streets in many states to register their protest against petrol and diesel prices. Sloganeering and placards highlighted protests organised in Telangana while Congress workers even blocked a train in Odisha's Sambalpur.

There are 21 political parties who have extended their support to Bharat Bandh and although Congress has said it would be a peaceful protest, security has been tightened in many states.

Tags:
Bharat BandhRahul GandhiCongresspetrol prices todayDiesel prices todayFuel Prices

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close