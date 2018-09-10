हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bharat Bandh

'Bharat Bandh' against fuel price hikes, live updates: Opposition launches attack

On a day when petrol prices in Mumbai touched Rs 88/litre and fuel prices elsewhere continued to surge upwards, protests have been reported from several parts of the country.

&#039;Bharat Bandh&#039; against fuel price hikes, live updates: Opposition launches attack
Photo courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Several opposition parties - led by Congress - have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday to protest against a spate of fuel price hikes that have catapulted petrol and diesel prices across the country to record levels. Prices of both - already having set records earlier this year - rose for almost all of last week and even petrol breached the Rs 80/litre mark in the national capital.

Even as the common man grimaces daily, the government has repeatedly blamed global factors for the surge in prices. "Due to two major external factors this unavoidable situation is there in market. American dollar is creating a unique and unavoidable situation which is not good for world's economy also," Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said on Friday. He also blamed OPEC for not producing as much as previously assured. (Read full report here)

The opposition though is having none of it and has repeatedly charged the government of filling its coffers at the cost of people. There have been demand of fuel prices being included in Goods and Services Tax (GST) but not much has come of it. As such, even as some suspect 'Bharat Bandh' to be a political gimmick, others hope there is a price relief in the offing.

Here are the live and latest updates on the bandh from across the country:

* How is your state likely to be affected by the bandh today. Click here to find out.

* Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) are not operational today.

* Congress workers are up and about early in the morning. ANI reports that some of the party workers in Odisha's Sambalpur blocked a train in the wee hours. The ruling Biju Janata Dal is neither opposing nor supporting the bandh.

* CPI(M) begins protests with placards and marches in Visakhapatnam. The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is not supporting the strike.

* Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje on Sunday had announced a 4% reduction in VAT collected on fuel in the state.

* Rival parties have previously called for fuel prices to be brought under GST.

