Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hikes

"PM Modi said whatever has not happened in India in 70 years will happen in 4. He's right, look at where petrol and diesel prices are today."

Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hikes
File photo

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Monday led Congress' charge against the central government and took a lead role in Bharat Bandh called in protest against rising fuel prices. The party president especially targeted PM Narendra Modi and said he is silent on the fuel price issue despite making speeches around the world.

Rahul, who joined protests after his return from the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, attacked the government for not being sensitive to the plight of the common man. "PM Modi used to speak about fuel prices in past years. Why is he silent now? He has not spoken a word on rising prices of fuel, on condition of farmers, neither on atrocities against women," he said.

Rahul also took a dig at PM Modi's previous attacks against the Congress. "He used to say that whatever has not happened in India in 70 years will happen in 4. He is right. Wherever you see, people are being divided, states are being instigated against one another, Indian currency has never had it this bad in 70 years, petrol and diesel prices have become this high for the first time in 70 years."

Claiming that the country is tired of speeches that PM Modi makes, Rahul then claimed that the entire opposition has united on issues which matter most to the people of the country. "Today, the entire opposition is sitting here. We are united, we are one and will work to remove BJP from power," he said.

At the time of making the speech, Zee News correspondents reported that there were no representatives from Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party on the stage.

