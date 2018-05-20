Bihar MLC’s sons accused of rape attempt on air hostess in Patna

Former Bihar legislative council chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh’s sons – Sushant Ranjan and Prashant Ranjan – have been accused of violence, molestation and rape attempt by a woman. An FIR has been registered against them at a women police station in Patna in Bihar.

According to the FIR, the incident allegedly occurred at the official residence of the former legislative council chairman’s near new secretariat on May 16. An investigation has been initiated into the allegations against his son, reported Prabhat Khabar.

The report further said that medical examination of the alleged victim would be conducted following which her statement would be recorded.

The woman reportedly lives in a posh locality in Patna and works as an airhostess in a private airline. She lives in Mumbai while her parents are based in Patna. One month back, she had come to Patna as her mother was not keeping well.

According to the report, the woman has claimed in the FIR that she knew Sushant Ranjan, who had invited her to his residence for dinner on May 16. Sushant’s brother Prashant also reached the place at that time. He started fighting with his brother after seeing the two together.

The report further said that the woman was locked in a room by the brothers. After crying for help for long, one of the staff at the residence came to her rescue and opened the door. She complained about the incident to the police on Friday, following which an FIR was registered.